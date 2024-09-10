Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has spoken out on the Jamal Musiala transfer situation amid ongoing links with Manchester City and an apparent lack of progress on tying the player down to a new contract.

Musiala has shone in his time at Bayern, really making a name for himself in the Bundesliga and with the German national team after previously being on the books at Chelsea and representing England at youth level.

Still, we could perhaps see the 21-year-old back in the Premier League at some point as Team Talk have linked him with Manchester City in recent times, and one imagines he’d be an ideal option to potentially replace Kevin De Bruyne, who is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

See below as Fabrizio Romano quotes Hainer as saying the club will do everything they can to keep Musiala as they hope he can be their next Thomas Muller and spend his entire career there…

??? Bayern president Hainer on Jamal Musiala’s contract due to expire in June 2026: “We want to try everything to keep him as long as possible”. “In my opinion, he could become the second Thomas Müller”. “He could stay here for the next 20 years”, says via @mano_bonke. pic.twitter.com/BK6bQo9CKL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2024

Musiala transfer would be ideal for Manchester City

It would be exciting to see a talent like Musiala in this City side, as one imagines he’d have little trouble fitting in to Pep Guardiola’s expansive style of play.

The Germany international could surely link up superbly with the likes of Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, providing that spark and creativity that De Bruyne has done so well for the club for so many years now.

Still, Bayern are a huge name in European football and it surely won’t be easy to convince them to sell someone as important as Musiala, while they’ll surely be confident they can talk him into committing his future to the club.

Chelsea fans would be disappointed if Musiala returned to England to strengthen a rival, as it would be eerily similar to precisely what happened with De Bruyne – another player who left Stamford Bridge as a youngster before reviving his career in the Bundesliga and then becoming a star player for City.