Niclas Fullkrug will miss Germany’s Nations League game against the Netherlands on Tuesday evening.

The striker, who joined West Ham from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the summer, was called up to represent his country for the current Nations League fixtures.

Scoring against Hungary during a 5-0 thrashing last time out, Fullkrug, 31, has continued his fine international form.

However, the 31-year-old will not be playing in Germany’s second game of the current international break after being ruled out with an Achilles tendon injury (Christian Falk).

The striker’s return timeframe is currently unknown but with the Hammers set to play Fulham on Saturday, it would be reasonable to assume the German will not be in Premier League action either.