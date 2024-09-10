West Ham star ruled out of international action with Achilles injury

West Ham FC
Posted by

Niclas Fullkrug will miss Germany’s Nations League game against the Netherlands on Tuesday evening.

The striker, who joined West Ham from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the summer, was called up to represent his country for the current Nations League fixtures.

Scoring against Hungary during a 5-0 thrashing last time out, Fullkrug, 31, has continued his fine international form.

Niclas Fullkrug in action for Germany.

However, the 31-year-old will not be playing in Germany’s second game of the current international break after being ruled out with an Achilles tendon injury (Christian Falk).

More Stories / Latest News
Manager claims he never rated £35m Leeds United player
Real Madrid handed major boost in their pursuit of 25-year-old Liverpool mainstay
Club chief vows to “try everything” to keep Manchester City target despite ongoing transfer links

The striker’s return timeframe is currently unknown but with the Hammers set to play Fulham on Saturday, it would be reasonable to assume the German will not be in Premier League action either.

More Stories Niclas Fullkrug

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.