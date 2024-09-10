England have doubled their lead against Finland at Wembley with Harry Kane getting his second goal of the night.

After a goalless first half England upped the ante in the second half with Kane, on his 100th cap giving them the lead with an unstoppable strike just before the hour mark.

However, England’s captain wasn’t done there as he went looking for more goals on his special night and in the 76th minute that’s exactly what happened.

Substitute Noni Madueke on his England debut received a brilliant pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold before finding Kane in the box with a first time pass.

England’s leading scorer and his gold boots did what they do best and he found the corner of the net with a brilliant first time finish for his 68th England goal.

Kane was replaced shortly after by Lee Carsley to a standing ovation from the crowd, although being the player he is, he will likely be slightly disappointed he didn’t stay on for a chance to get hat-trick.

Watch Kane double England’s lead