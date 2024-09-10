Exclusive: Chelsea eyeing another Serie A talent after failed Victor Osimhen transfer

Chelsea are continuing to evaluate the possibility of going back in for the transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen following this summer’s lengthy saga that eventually saw him make a surprise loan move to Galatasaray.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea are not necessarily going to make it a priority to move for Osimhen again in January, as they could switch their focus to a left-sided player.

Lecce youngster Patrick Dorgu is a name increasingly appreciated by Chelsea, as well as other top clubs, and CaughtOffside understands the Blues could focus on making him a priority for January.

Chelsea remain extremely disappointed not to have been able to finalise the deal for Osimhen two weeks ago, with the Nigeria international having largely approved the move, and with just some final details remaining to be clarified before it could all be given the green light.

CaughtOffside understands there were still some issues between Chelsea and Napoli, with the west London giants unable to meet the conditions requested by the Italian giants, as the payments on the table were being spread out over too long a time period.

CFC also tried at various points to include players in the deal, such as young Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei, though this proved fruitless as Napoli instead moved for Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour as additions in midfield.

Osimhen transfer could be on hold for Chelsea

As things stand, it seems Chelsea are not particularly tempted to try again for Osimhen in January, and any potential for reviving the deal could wait until next summer instead.

Instead, the Premier League giants have been closely tracking Dorgu at Lecce, and have requested information on the player ahead of the winter window.

It remains to be seen how this will go down with Chelsea fans, who will surely want a proven centre-forward like Osimhen to be a top target for their club soon, even if Dorgu looks like a promising prospect for the future.