Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell has revealed the type of player he and Eddie Howe plan to sign for the club.

Mitchell, who is new in the job having replaced Dan Ashworth after he left for Manchester United oversaw a frustrating summer for the Magpies.

Newcastle were unable to bring in what would be described as a marquee signing and ended up signing goalkeepers John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos, defender Lloyd Kelly on a free and forward William Osula from Sheffield United, whilst Lewis Hall’s loan from Chelsea became permanent.

Mitchell reveals type of signings he and Howe want

Newcastle fans were left frustrated with the club’s window, especially their failure to land Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, despite identifying him as their main target.

The Magpies had four bids rejected for the England international who is valued at around £70m by Palace, although some reports are indicating they could go back in for the 24-year-old in January.

A late bid for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga was also reportedly rejected, whilst Mitchell in a recent interview described the club’s transfer policy as not fit for purpose.

Following that interview, his first as sporting director further quotes have been released from it where Mitchell details the type of player he and Howe wish to sign for Newcastle.

“There is commonality in terms of our vision for the team and our philosophy,” he said in quotes cited by NUFC Blog.

“That helps build relationships. If someone’s philosophy is at A and mine is at Z, you’re going to struggle to find that blend and common ground.

“I don’t see that being a factor with us. The way we see the game, we’re very aggressive, especially here, that’s the way I like the team to play as well.

“The types of signings – very physical, dynamic but must be able to use the ball to a certain level. We’ve had some really good conversations. We’ve got that dee-lying, frustrated ex-footballer that never had a career in us both as well.”

With that being said, Newcastle supporters will be hoping the club are more active in January as they try and qualify for European football having missed out last season due to Manchester United winning the FA Cup.