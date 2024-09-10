Peter Schmeichel revealed Ruud van Nistelrooy told him in a recent conversation that he believes there’s so much potential in Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund made the switch to Old Trafford from Serie A side Atalanta last summer in a big money move worth a reported £64m.

The 21-year-old had a difficult start last season but began to find his feet in the second half of the campaign and finished with 16 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils.

So much potential in Hojlund

Hojlund will no doubt be looking to improve on that tally in his second season at the club, but he’s yet to feature this season after picking up a hamstring injury in pre-season.

There’s a chance the Denmark international could make his first appearance of the campaign against Southampton this weekend, and if fit he would likely start on the bench.

United signed another forward in Joshua Zirkzee this summer to help take the scoring burden off the Dane, who is thought of very highly by both Schmeichel and Van Nistelrooy.

The former United keeper also opened up on a recent conversation he had with the Van Nistelrooy about the striker.

“He is a fantastic talent, the possibilities that lie within him are at the highest level and he can pull himself into that conversation,” he told Tipsbladet.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy is back at the club and I spoke to him briefly. He says there is so much potential in him. If he can help him.

“It’s not just Rasmus! The team is not playing with him in the right way, so there are some things that need to be corrected.”

It’s going to be a big season for Hojlund and United will need him to chip in with his fair share of goals if they are to have success this season and improve on last seasons disappointing eighth placed finish.