Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move away from Liverpool at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old will be a free agent in 2025 and a report from the Spanish publication SPORT via Paisley Gates claims that the player has now refused an extension with Liverpool.

Real Madrid are keen on signing the player and they are plotting a move for him next summer. The fact that he has refused the contract extension suggests that he is open to a change. The development will come as a major boost for Real Madrid who are hoping to get the done.

The Spanish giants need a quality right back who can replace Dani Carvajal for the long term and Alexander-Arnold would be an exceptional acquisition.

The 25-year-old England international has established himself as a world-class performer and he is more than just a defender. His exceptional passing range and expertise when it comes to set pieces will add a new dimension to the Real Madrid attack.

Liverpool must hold on to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool will not want to lose a key player like him any time soon, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince their academy graduate to sign a new contract with them. Liverpool will be hoping to challenge for major trophies consistently and they cannot afford to lose their best players.

The 25-year-old defender has helped Liverpool win the league title and the Champions League during his time at the club. Replacing him will be a massive challenge for Liverpool and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Alexander-Arnold is entering his peak years and he will want to complete at the highest level. Real Madrid are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world and they have a proven track record of winning major trophies on a consistent basis. Any player would be tempted to join them and England international could certainly be attracted to the idea of playing for them next season.