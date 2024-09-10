“I would not be surprised” – Fabrizio Romano drops important Liverpool transfer update

Liverpool are already making plans for the next transfer window after failing to strengthen their squad extensively this summer.

The Reds only managed to sign two players, with one of them spending the season on loan away.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed from Valencia while attacker Federico Chiesa joined the club from Juventus.

Despite their brilliant start to the new season with three wins in three games, the Reds would need reinforcements in the near future.

The Merseyside club chased Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window but the Spaniard rejected Liverpool’s approach and decided to stay at his boyhood.

That could change in the future with the Premier League club willing to target a move for the midfielder again in the future.

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Reds are expected to make another move for the Euro 2024 winner.

Speaking to Anything Liverpool, Romano said:

“I would not be surprised if Liverpool try again in the future for Zubimendi”

A new number 6 is being targeted by manager Arne Slot, who is not convinced with midfielder Wataru Endo.

The Dutch manager has used Ryan Gravenberch in the midfield and the former Bayern Munich midfielder has impressed with his performances but with the season only three matches old, it is too early to make judgements about him.

Liverpool have the funds to spend big in January

Real Sociedad have won just one out of their four La Liga matches this season, which shows how much the Spanish club are currently struggling.

It could work in the favour of the Premier League club in the future if they want to sign Zubimendi, with the Reds looking stronger than last season and looking likely to challenge for the league title.

The Merseyside club did not splash the cash like their Premier League rivals this summer and with no financial issues, they are expected to head into the market again to strengthen their midfield.