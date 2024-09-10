Leeds told they found the perfect player to replace Crysencio Summerville

Leeds couldn’t have found anyone better domestically to replace Crysencio Summerville than Manor Solomon according to pundit Sam Parkin.

It was a difficult summer for Leeds after failing to win promotion to the Premier League last season and they lost a number of their key players.

Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georgino Rutter all departed the club in big money moves to the Premier League leaving Daniel Farke a difficult task to find replacements.

Solomon a great replacement for Summerville

The departure of Summerville , who scored 19 goals and provided nine assists last season as he was named Championship Player of the Season was expected, but trying to find a player to replicate that output is a very difficult task.

Leeds ended up bringing in Largie Ramazan from Almeria and Solomon on loan from Tottenham, and Farke will hope the pair can go someway to replacing Summerville’s output.

Solomon joined Spurs last summer but it hasn’t happened for him in north London and he’s only made six appearances for the club.

However, Parkin was full of praise for the Israel international and believes Leeds couldn’t have signed anyone better domestically to replace Summerville.

“I think Clarkey spoke about Manor Solomon last week,” he told the What The EFL Podcast.

“If you were going to replace Summerville with someone that’s already plying their trade in this country, Solomon is right up there.

“He’s got the signature move that they lost from Summerville, chopping in from the left-hand-side and bending it. He’s got the low centre of gravity and looks like a really good player.

“I have covered him on the international stage a couple of times and he is a very, very good player.

“That’s a great get for them and flashing back to that Hull victory the other day, Leeds were by far and away the better side.”

Solomon started against Hull before the international break and Farke will be hoping he can contribute in a big way and help get Leeds back in the Premier League.