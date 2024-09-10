Man United face Real Madrid competition for winger transfer, club will try to raise his release clause

Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly both eyeing up the potential transfer of talented young Sevilla winger Juanlu Sanchez, who could also get a new contract with a higher release clause.

Both clubs are mentioned as suitors for Sanchez in a report from AS, who add that Sevilla hope to tie him down to a new deal with a clause higher than the current €20m fee that would be enough to prise him away from the club.

The 21-year-old looks like a player with a big future in the game, having impressed as he picked up an Olympic gold medal with the Spanish national team this summer.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Sanchez, but Sevilla will surely do all they can to keep this exciting talent for as long as possible.

Failing that, they will at least surely try to ensure they can make big money from selling him, so this probably won’t be a straightforward deal for United, Madrid and anyone else who takes a look at him.

Sanchez transfer: Should he join Man Utd or Real Madrid?

It will be interesting to see if Sanchez fancies challenging himself abroad in the near future, or if he might find it too hard to turn down Los Blancos, who would give him the chance to play for his home country’s biggest club.

Real have done well in recent times to blend youth and experience with their work in the transfer market, signing proven winners like Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba on free transfers whilst investing in their future with youngsters like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Endrick and Eduardo Camavinga.

Sanchez could be a similar signing with the view to the long term, and it would likely be very difficult to turn down that kind of project, which has delivered continued success at the Bernabeu, particularly in the Champions League.