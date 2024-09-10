Sean Dyche: 53-year-old’s Everton future hinges on one thing

Despite Everton’s disappointing start to the season, Sean Dyche still reportedly has the backing of Everton’s owners.

The former Burnley man is under pressure at Goodison Park after the Toffees lost all three of their opening Premier League games.

The Toffees’ most recent defeat was the toughest to take. Even though they led Bournemouth 2-0 with just a few minutes to play, Dyche’s side suffered a damaging 3-2 defeat after the Cherries completed a quick-fire comeback thanks to late goals from Antoine Semenyo, Lewis Cook and Luis Sinisterra.

What’s the latest on Sean Dyche being sacked by Everton?

Now sitting rock-bottom of the table, the Merseyside club must improve results, and quickly, if they’re to ease the mounting pressure on their manager.

And according to a recent report from Football Insider, although Dyche is safe for now, the outcome of the club’s proposed takeover could lead to the 53-year-old being replaced.

American business tycoon John Textor is in talks to take control of Everton, and should the 58-year-old be successful, could look to replace Dyche with Palmeiras coach Abel Fereira. AC Milan boss Paulo Fonseca is another candidate to take the Goodison Park hot seat.

As for now, Dyche still has the board’s backing with Farhad Moshiri remaining in charge, but with Aston Villa up next before the Toffees travel to take on 15th-placed Leicester City, points must go on the board quickly if the club are to avoid becoming nailed on relegation contenders.