Exclusive: Arsenal expert on why Man United won’t replicate Arteta success with Ten Hag

Arsenal FC journalist Charles Watts has given his insight into why he doesn’t think Manchester United are going to succeed in following the Mikel Arteta blueprint with Erik ten Hag.

The Gunners appointed Arteta during a real crisis period in their recent history, with the inexperienced Spanish tactician given plenty of time to make the changes needed to the team, which required patience but which eventually paid off.

It’s easy to see why Man Utd might feel tempted to try something similar with Ten Hag, but Watts does not believe the Dutch tactician is showing as promising early signs as Arteta was in his early stages at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Watts admitted he wasn’t at all convinced by what Ten Hag is trying to do at Old Trafford, despite him winning the FA Cup final last season, following on from success in the Carabao Cup the year before.

Overall United’s league form has been really poor, and Watts thinks it was the wrong choice to stick with Ten Hag this summer.

Ten Hag is no Arteta, says Watts

“I just don’t see Erik ten Hag turning things around there. It doesn’t matter who they buy and how much money they spend. With ten Hag in charge they will not make any progress in the league,” Watts said.

“They might still win a cup because they have individuals who can get them over the line in a one off game. They are a team that rely on moments and have been for some time now.

“But over the course of a league season I have seen no evidence whatsoever since ten Hag walked in that he has what it takes to compete for a title.

“I was stunned when they stuck with him in the summer and gave him a new contract. I just didn’t see the sense in that decision, even after the FA Cup win.

“I know everyone points to Arsenal as an example as why you should stick with a manager. Mikel Arteta is now seen as a blueprint by many for keeping faith when things aren’t working out.

“I get that in a way, but there are some differences. You could see, even when results were poor, what Arteta was trying to do at Arsenal. You could see his vision and what he wanted to build.

“I just don’t see that with Ten Hag. This is his third season now at United and I’m still at a loss as to what he wants his United team to be and how he wants them to play.”