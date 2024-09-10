Former Chelsea star Thiago Silva returned to the Premier League club’s Cobham training ground on Tuesday for a visit having left the London outfit at the end of last season to return to Brazil.

The defender only left the Blues in June having seen his contract expire at Stamford Bridge and the 39-year-old decided to return to Brazil for the 2024/25 campaign to finish his career with his boyhood club Fluminense.

This is a beautiful way for one of football’s most beloved figures to end his career; however, things have not been going well for the Brazilian club as they currently sit one place outside of the relegation zone in Serie A, two points ahead of Corinthians.

With the football calendar currently in an international break, Silva has decided to take a step away from the relegation battle to visit Chelsea.

The Brazilian appeared at the Premier League outfit’s Cobham training ground on Tuesday, posting a picture on his personal Instagram account with the caption: “It’s always a pleasure to return to this special place, thanks for your affection. The feeling is mutual. See you soon!”

Thiago Silva adored by Chelsea fans

Although he only spent four years with Chelsea, Silva will always have a place in the hearts of Blues fans having helped deliver a second Champions League title back in 2021.

The Brazilian was loved by the Stamford Bridge faithful and his teammates during his time in London and they will be delighted to see him return. This visit also highlights how much the 39-year-old enjoyed his time at Chelsea and it is unlikely to be his last.