Todd Boehly is refusing to take no for an answer in the battle for Chelsea according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The fallout between Boehly and Behdad Eghbali has dominated the headlines after the news first broke last Friday that the pair were exploring alternative options just over two years after the club was taken over.

The news certainly came as a surprise, but there had been signs their relationship was strained, but it was a shock to hear to what extent.

Boehly won’t take know for an answer

There’s only two outcomes that are seemingly possible and one of Boehly or Eghbali will end up buying the other out.

The likely outcome, although a resolution isn’t thought to be close would be Eghbali and Clearlake buying out Boehly as they are currently the majority shareholders with 61.5%.

Reports had indicated that Boehly believes he could get the money together to buy Eghbali out, but Clearlake are thought to have made it clear they are fully committed to Chelsea and aren’t prepared to sell their shares.

However, Sky Sports reported Solhekol has reported that despite the odds seemingly being against Boehly he isn’t prepared to take no for an answer.

He took to X.com and said:

“Todd Boehly refusing to take no for an answer in battle for Chelsea. Wants to make Clearlake an offer that’s too good to turn down. Clearlake have completely ruled out selling their 61.5%. Boehly won’t sell his 13%. Differences now irreconcilable.”

The Athletic reported on Monday that people close to Boehly believe the picture will be clearer within the next two months.

The unrest at ownership level is the last thing Chelsea need given the turmoil the club has gone through over the last couple of years.

There’s a danger this saga could distract from matters on the pitch for Enzo Maresca and his team who desperately need to qualify for the Champions League.

A resolution is needed as quickly as possible and whatever the outcome Chelsea need an ownership who are all pulling in the same direction.