Summer transfer target for Chelsea agrees new deal with European giants

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with goalkeeper Andriy Lunin over a new contract as the Ukrainian’s current deal was set to expire in 2025.

Lunin impressed with the La Liga champions last season in the absence of the injured Thibaut Courtois as the goalkeeper stepped up to help the Spanish giants secure both La Liga and the Champions League.

The Ukraine international was the hero in Real Madrid’s quarter-final win over Man City as Los Blancos advanced to the next round via a penalty shootout.

The Madrid shot-stopper’s displays, in addition to his contract expiring in 2025, attracted the interest of several clubs during the summer transfer window, one of which was Chelsea as the London club searched for a new goalkeeper.

Having signed with Jorge Mendes’ agency, Polaris Sport, in April, it was reported that the super agent was eager for his client to leave Real Madrid and he tried to persuade him to do so during the latest transfer window.

However, Lunin has now reached an agreement with Real Madrid over a new deal valid until June 2028, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Is the Andriy Lunin news a blow for Chelsea?

Despite being a target for Chelsea over the summer, Lunin’s new deal is not a blow for the Blues as the Premier League club never made an official move and successfully added to the position by acquiring another La Liga star.

Chelsea signed Villarreal’s Filip Jorgensen this summer as part of a £20.7m deal, with the 22-year-old penning a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The goalkeeper is expected to take over from Robert Sanchez somewhere down the line with the Blues expecting Jorgensen to be the long-term solution to their goalkeeper issues. The former La Liga star had some big moments with Villarreal last season and is expected to develop into one of the world’s best in his position.