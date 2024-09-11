Manchester United winger Antony has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

Turkish outfit Fenerbahce are keen on providing him with an exit route this summer, but the player is now determined to continue at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is currently in charge of Fenerbahce and he wants to sign the 24-year-old Brazilian winger. The Turkish transfer window is open until 13 Sept, and it will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join the club.

According to ESPN, the Brazilian wants to play regularly but he is keen on staying at Old Trafford. So far, he has played just one minute of Premier League football this season. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince the player to move on.

Erik ten Hag wants to keep Antony

Antony has been quite underwhelming since the big money move from Ajax, but manager Erik ten Hag still retains faith in him. The report from ESPN claims that the Dutch manager is reluctant to lose him this summer.

Manchester United are lacking in depth in the wide areas, especially after the departure of Jadon Sancho to Chelsea on deadline day. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days.

Fenerbahce are yet to submit the formal offer for the Brazilian. A lucrative offer could tempt the English club into considering a sale. Alternatively, the Turkish outfit could look to sign the player on loan.

Manchester United have had a poor start to the season by their standards and they have lost two of their first three games of the season. The fans will be expecting them to bounce back strongly and it remains to be seen whether the players can step up and deliver.