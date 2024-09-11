Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why expensive Man Utd signing has flopped and what could happen next

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has explained what he feels has gone wrong for Antony at Manchester United, whilst also discussing what could happen next with the Brazilian winger.

The former Ajax star shone under Erik ten Hag during their time together in the Eredivisie, but things haven’t worked out at all for him during his time at Old Trafford.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano stated his view that there are a variety of reasons for Antony’s struggles at Man Utd, with his big price tag being one factor.

On top of that, however, Romano also cited some off-the-pitch issues for the 24-year-old, and made the valid point that pretty much everyone associated with the Red Devils has had a difficult few years.

Antony transfer: What next for the Man United misfit?

In terms of what happens next, it seems that Antony won’t be joining Fenerbahce, but apart from that it’s a bit harder to make predictions about his future.

Romano says that Antony will be staying at United for now and that he’ll get his chance in Ten Hag’s side, though the situation could be one to watch again in 2025.

“In terms of wingers moving out, Antony has been linked with Fenerbahce but that deal is not happening. After that, I can’t predict the future, it’s only September, so let’s see how the season goes and then next summer Antony and Man United will decide. There’s no decision made now, he’s staying and he’ll have a chance,” Romano said.

“It’s hard to pin down one reason things have gone wrong for Antony since his move to Old Trafford. My view is that he’s struggled for different reasons – firstly, there was the big price putting pressure on him, then personal issues away from the pitch, while in general these have also been two difficult seasons for Man United for almost everyone involved, not only for Antony.”