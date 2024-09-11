Arsenal remain interested in Real Madrid star deemed unsellable by La Liga giants

Arsenal’s interest in Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni remains despite the La Liga champions’ unwillingness to let the French talent leave anytime soon.

According to Todofichajes, Arsenal are still hoping to add the midfielder to their squad during the 2025 summer transfer window as the Gunners expect Thomas Partey to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta still has hope that the North London club can sign Tchouameni as they have been linked to the 24-year-old for some time now.

The France international would be a great addition to Arsenal’s squad but with Toni Kroos having retired at the end of last season, the Real Madrid midfielder has become an important player for Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu.

Tchouameni has started every game for the La Liga champions during the current campaign and with a contract in Spain until 2028, the French star is expected to have many more successful years with Los Blancos.

The only chance Arsenal have of signing the midfielder is if Man City’s Rodri arrives in Madrid next summer.

The Spain international has been linked to the Bernabeu in recent weeks and his arrival would see him start in Tchouameni’s role given that the Premier League star is the best in the world in that position.

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal target Aurelien Tchouameni is not leaving Real Madrid anytime soon

Fabrizio Romano confirmed last week that a move away from Real Madrid is not on the cards any time soon for Tchouameni despite the interest of Arsenal and others.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, the transfer expert stated that the La Liga champions want to keep the midfielder long-term and that the French international is happy to remain at the Bernabeu.

“We saw these rumours in England and we keep receiving many questions on Tchouameni because the summer transfer window just closed. Many people raised rumours about Liverpool, Arsenal, Tchouameni in 2025,” Romano said.

“I wanted to clarify something for 2024, 2025, 2026, whenever. The intention of Aurelien Tchouameni is to stay in Real Madrid. The intention of Real Madrid is to keep Aurelien Tchouameni as a crucial player for that project. For present and future. They are in love with Tchouameni; with the player, with the professional.

“How he acted in the centre-back position was something really appreciated by the technical staff at Real Madrid. So it’s absolutely not even considered for Real Madrid to sell Aurelien Tchouameni. The situation is perfect between the club and player.

“I can guarantee at the moment, despite all the rumours, we know how many clubs can appreciate a top player like Tchouameni… but in terms of concrete possibilities for him to leave Madrid – at the moment, zero.”