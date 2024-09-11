Aston Villa’s third kit for 2024-25 season gets leaked online

Aston Villa’s much-awaited third kit for the 2024-25 season appears to have been leaked online, ahead of its official unveiling.

Images of the kit have circulated across social media platforms and even made an appearance on the Premier League’s website, stirring excitement and debate among fans.

The leaked images reveal a navy base adorned with horizontal white and dark stripes. Prominently featured on the front is the Betano sponsor, and Matty Cash has been spotted wearing the kit in a photoshoot, adding credibility to the leak.

 

With Aston Villa celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, many fans were hoping for a special commemorative design.

Instead, the design incorporates a pinstripe pattern reminiscent of Manchester United’s iconic late-90s kits, which has elicited a wave of nostalgia from football enthusiasts.

While the leaked images have sparked lively debate and excitement among the Villa fanbase, the official confirmation of the kit’s design is still awaited.

