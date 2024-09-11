La Liga giants hold talks with Tottenham’s Son Heung-min ahead of potential 2025 move

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min is out of contract with the North London club in 2025 and it is being reported that Atletico Madrid are monitoring the 32-year-old’s situation.

The South Korean star has been with Spurs since 2015 and with his current deal coming to an end, there has been no sign of a new contract being offered to the Tottenham legend by the club.

With Son potentially entering free agency next summer, Atletico Madrid are keeping an eye on the Premier League star’s situation in London and have put the Spurs talent on their list of targets ahead of the 2025 transfer windows.

According to Todofichajes, Son’s future has not been decided yet and the South Korean international could remain at Tottenham for more years, however, informal talks have taken place between the player’s agent at Atletico Madrid as the La Liga side wanted to make their interest clear.

The report states that the Spanish club will face competition from Saudi Arabian clubs, who have shown interest in Son in the past, but the forward’s current plan is to remain in Europe.

Will Son Heung-min continue at Tottenham amid Atletico Madrid interest?

It remains to be seen if Son remains at Tottenham next season as the 32-year-old could seek a new challenge having been at Spurs for the last ten years. The forward has featured 411 times for the North London outfit, scoring 164 goals alongside 84 assists.

Atletico Madrid would be an exciting move for the South Korean star should he decide to leave Spurs and more clubs would become interested if it became known that he was leaving.

Son has been one of the best players in the Premier League over the last decade and no matter what he decides, his next chapter will very likely be a successful one, where he will hope to add a trophy or two.