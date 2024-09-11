Arsenal and Liverpool learn Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo asking price

Brentford will not sell Bryan Mbeumo in the middle of the season.

The 25-year-old has become the Bees’ most important player since Ivan Toney’s lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

The Cameroon international has already scored three Premier League goals since the start of the season, including a brace against Southampton last time out.

In fine form, Brentford understandably wants to keep hold of the forward amid emerging transfer interest from several top clubs.

Brentford set Bryan Mbeumo asking price amid transfer interest

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool are among the teams keen on signing the African.

Although the above clubs can all offer Mbeumo a step up in competition, luring him away from the Community Stadium won’t be straightforward.

The Bees rate their number 19 highly, and after rejecting a £25 million bid from Nottingham Forest earlier in the summer, won’t part ways with him for less than their valuation, which is expected to be in excess of £40 million.

Despite Thomas Frank’s side having no plans to sell Mbeumo in January, the club could be more open to negotiating his sale in the summer — good news for the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool with both wanting to add the forward to their attacking options in the near future.