Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is not convinced with club’s summer signing

The uncertainty surrounding Chelsea Football Club continues this season.

The Blues have had an eventful time in the last few seasons, with the club getting a new owner, then appointing manager Mauricio Pochettino, removing him after one season and then appointing new manager Enzo Maresca.

They have been busy in the transfer window with money heavily spent on new recruits to strengthen all the positions.

Currently, there is a widely reported disagreement between co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

The two co-owners have disagreed on a number of decisions, with one of them being the arrival of a new signing at the club in defense and an academy graduate leaving.

According to GiveMeSport, Chelsea’s decision to sign Tosin Adarabioyo this summer has not gone down well with Boehly.

With the club signing Adarabioyo, they had to let academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah leave the club, which raised a few eyebrows among the fan base as well.

Eghbali’s Clearlake Capital, who own the majority of the club, believes that Adarabioyo is a smart addition to the team and his height and solidity will help the team in defense.

However, Boehly believes that the club should have shown faith in academy graduate Chalobah and should have kept the size of the squad down.

Due to the departure of Thiago Silva from the club this summer, a new centre-back was desperately needed at the club to add depth to the squad.

Chelsea invite attention with their off the pitch activities

The Blues decided to sign free agent Adarabioyo, instead of showing faith in someone they already had in the team.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Adarabioyo and Chalobah and who will win the battle of the owners between Boehly and Eghbali at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca will be hoping that the noise coming from upstairs will not affect his team and its performance on the pitch.

It just shows that the Blues are surrounded with too much drama off the pitch while their Premier League rivals are focused on the football aspect.