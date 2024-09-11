Liverpool and Chelsea are eyeing a move for highly rated Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg according to reports.

Sunderland have had a brilliant start to the season and currently sit top of the Championship with four wins out of four.

The Black Cats managed to keep hold of Jobe Bellingham this summer despite interest from the Premier League, but their fine start to the season has seen another young talent attract interest.

Chelsea and Liverpool eye Rigg move

Rigg, who came through the academy at Sunderland is under contract with his boyhood club until 2027.

The 17-year-old is an England under-18 international and has appeared in all four of Sunderland’s league games this season and has made 30 appearances for the club to date.

Rigg’s performances have certainly caught the eye of some big clubs, and GIVEMESPORT have reported that Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all eyeing a move for the young talent.

The report adds that Rigg is prepared to bide his time until the right move appears for him, with Sunderland desperate not to lose one of their own.

The midfielder could play a key role for Sunderland as they look to win promotion back to the Premier league for the first time in eight years.

It’s no surprise the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in his services, with big clubs increasingly looking to invest heavily in young talent.

It’s important Rigg makes the right decision for his development and making a move too early can really have a negative impact on a players career.

To already have 30 appearances for Sunderland at just 17 years of age shows the quality he possesses and he seemingly looks set for a big career in the game.

Chelsea have been on a youth recruitment drive since being taken over by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, whilst Liverpool have a very good track record with bringing through and developing youngsters.

It appears this could be a breakout season and regardless of what happens to Sunderland, if Rigg keeps performing he will have a long list of suitors next summer.