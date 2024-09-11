Chelsea could be prepared to sell Mykhailo Mudryk in January if the winger doesn’t improve his form over the next few months according to reports.

Mudryk was one of many new arrivals in the January window of 2023 with the Blues beating Arsenal to the Ukrainian’s signature in a very public transfer saga.

The 23-year-old cost Chelsea an initial £62.5m and if certain add ons are reached the deal could rise to £88m, but the winger has struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could be open to Mudryk sale in January

Mudryk made an electric debut at Anfield and looked a real threat, although that’s about as good as it got and he failed to score or assist in his first six months at the club.

There were signs of improvement under Mauricio Pochettino last season with the Ukraine international scoring seven goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

With the arrival of Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho this summer, Mudryk faces an uphill battle to get regular minutes at Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca has spoken publicly on a couple of occasions about how Mudryk needs to do more and this very much feels like a make or break season for his Chelsea career.

GIVEMESPORT have reported that if Mudryk’s form doesn’t improve over the next few months Chelsea could consider selling him in January.

The reports adds that sources at Chelsea believe there’s an acceptance at the club that the transfer has been a failure so far.

Whilst minutes could be tough to come by in the league, Mudryk will likely get plenty of chances in the Europa Conference league to show what he can do.

Chelsea will hope he suddenly bursts into life and starts performing on a consistent basis, but if he continues to struggle then the Blues will have a problem on their hands and would be looking at a significant loss on a player they invested heavily in.