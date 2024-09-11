Deal for unwanted Chelsea talent on the verge of collapsing due to late issues

David Datro Fofana was expected to depart Chelsea for AEK Athens on Wednesday but the deal is now on the verge of collapsing due to late issues.

It has been another hectic transfer window for the West London club and following the closure of the market in England, the Blues have been left with several players that will not feature during the first part of the campaign.

One of those is Fofana but AEK Athens have offered the forward a way out of Stamford Bridge. It was reported on Wednesday by The Independent that the 21-year-old had agreed personal terms with the Greek team ahead of the transfer window closing in the country later that day.

The deal for the Chelsea star will be a loan initially, with Athens possessing an option to complete a permanent transfer for £20m next summer.

The report stated that the transfer is subject to final paperwork being signed between the clubs, a step that has now produced issues.

According to Fabrizio Romano, late issues have emerged between Chelsea and AEK Athens regarding the Fofana deal once the clubs started exchanging documents. The transfer journalist states that there are disagreements on several points, which will need to be ironed out very quickly as the Greek transfer window shuts on Wednesday night.

AEK Athens situation could be a disaster for Chelsea’s David Datro Fofana

Should this deal collapse, it would be a disaster for Fofana as the forward would be stuck on the sidelines until the January transfer window. With the 21-year-old not playing, clubs will forget about the player and therefore, securing a move during the winter market will also be tough.

Fofana’s decision to join Chelsea last January has not worked out for either party as the forward becomes another victim of the Blues’ flawed transfer policy.

The Ivory Coast star could be on the verge of wasting four months of his career unless AEK Athens and Chelsea can resolve their issues over the coming hours.