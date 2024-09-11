Cristian Romero hit with fresh suspension following recent Europa League ban confirmation

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is once again in the spotlight for his fiery temperament, this time during international duty with Argentina.

Romero’s passionate nature came to the forefront during a heated FIFA World Cup qualifier against Colombia, which Argentina lost 2-1.

According to Clarin, Romero was visibly frustrated by the result and became a focal point of post-match protests. His actions during the match earned him a yellow card, which, due to accumulating previous cautions, has resulted in a suspension for Argentina’s next qualifier against Venezuela.

Impact on Argentina and Tottenham

The suspension is a significant setback for Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, who relies heavily on Romero’s defensive prowess. Romero has been a crucial part of Argentina’s defensive line and his absence could impact their World Cup qualifying campaign.

For Tottenham Hotspur, however, there may be a silver lining. With the Premier League and European fixtures mounting, Romero’s suspension from international duty could allow him to stay fresher for Spurs’ upcoming crucial matches.

His absence from the national team could be a welcome opportunity for Tottenham to ensure he is in top form for their domestic and European challenges.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Romero will miss the Europa League group-stage match against Qarabag, due to a suspension dating back to Spurs’ 2022 Champions League campaign.

Romero has been a key figure in Tottenham’s defence since joining the club on loan from Atalanta in 2021, and subsequently making the move permanent in 2022 with a contract running until 2027.

His leadership qualities were further acknowledged when he was named vice-captain last season.