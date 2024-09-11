Cristiano Ronaldo admits he is “happy” with one aspect of current Man United situation

There has been a lot of change at Man United in recent months since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and former Red Devils hero Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he is “happy” to see changes are being made at the Premier League club.

The Portuguese star is a legend at the Manchester club having had two spells with the team, with the first going down has some of the best football the Old Trafford crowd has seen from an individual player. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner made 346 appearances for United, scoring 145 goals and assisting a further 64.

Ronaldo won everything in Manchester and the club undoubtedly has a special place in his heart, however, the forward left the Premier League giants on a sour note after a falling out with current boss Erik ten Hag.

The 39-year-old has admitted on Rio Ferdianand’s Five Podcast that he is “not happy” with how things ended but is aware that he can’t control the past.

The Al-Nassr star said via Fabrizio Romano: “I’m not happy the way it all happened, but in the same way, we cannot control some points of our life sometimes, but it’s done, already done.”

One thing Ronaldo has been happy about is that change is occurring at Man United following the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, with Man United bringing in some top personnel such as Dan Ashworth and Omar Barrada.

Cristiano Ronaldo “happy” with changes at Man United

Speaking about the changes that have occurred and continue to be made at Man United, Ronaldo has admitted that he is “happy” with this aspect of the club at present and understands that it will take time for the Manchester outfit to rebuild back to the top.

“Man United need time to rebuild because it’s still one of the best clubs in the world, but they need to change,” the superstar told Five. “They understand that. This is the only way.

“This is why they show, they start to change again, the structure of the club, the president, the infrastructures and everything.

“The owners of the club are investing in the training ground. I’m happy because things are changing.”