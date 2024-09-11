Arsenal among clubs at the front of the queue for striker transfer

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs at the front of the queue for the potential transfer of Lille striker Jonathan David, along with Tottenham and Newcastle United.

The Canada international has impressed in his time in Ligue 1 and has often been the subject of plenty of transfer rumours linking him with Premier League clubs, though nothing has materialised for him so far.

According to TuttoJuve, there is interest in him from Juventus, though their report states that it’s anticipated that clubs like Arsenal would be leading the race for David’s signature, possibly due to his high salary demands.

Arsenal could certainly do with another option up front some time soon, with some fans likely to be concerned that Mikel Arteta doesn’t really have a natural number 9 in his squad.

Arsenal have mostly used Kai Havertz there and he’s performed well, though it remains to be seen if that’s likely to be his best role in the long term, while Gabriel Jesus has been inconsistent and injury prone.

David transfer: What next for the Lille striker?

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his recent Daily Briefing column, French football expert Jonathan Johnson provided some insight into David’s situation, suggesting he was unlikely to sign a new contract at Lille, which could of course be a boost for Arsenal and other interested clubs.

“I wouldn’t rule out David staying at Lille, but at the same time I also don’t necessarily expect him to be more open to signing a new contract there if they get into the Champions League group stage, so his future is probably still something that’s going to need resolving,” Johnson said.

David could surely be an option worth looking at for Arsenal, but if he continues to let his Lille contract run down, there will surely also be plenty of other big clubs in the running for his signature.