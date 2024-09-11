Chelsea & Tottenham in the picture for transfer of €40m star whose stock keeps rising

Chelsea and Tottenham are reportedly both emerging as suitors for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, whose reputation and transfer market value just keep rising.

The talented 19-year-old has impressed in Serie A and it seems just a matter of time before he earns himself a big move to one of Europe’s top clubs, and it could be that we’ll soon see him in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for his signature, but reports in Italy claim that it’s both Chelsea and Spurs who are in pole position for Dorgu at the moment, so it will be interesting to watch the outcome of this battle between these two London rivals.

Dorgu looks like a player with a big future in the game and he could surely give Chelsea an important upgrade on Ben Chilwell at left-back, while the Blues might also think it’s still worth replacing Marc Cucurella, even if he’s shown some improvement in form recently.

Dorgu transfer won’t come cheap for Chelsea and Tottenham

Dorgu had been valued at around €30million in the summer but reports now claim that value has shot up to €40m.

Chelsea and Tottenham might need to get a move on if they are to secure Dorgu’s signature, or else he’s just going to become more and more unaffordable, while other top clubs will also show an interest and make it that bit harder to come out on top in any transfer tug-of-war.