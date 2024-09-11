Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has discussed the interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran over the summer, insisting Chelsea and West Ham United were his main suitors.

Villa chief Monchi has made headlines by claiming that they turned down as many as 40 offers for Duran in the last transfer window, and it seems Romano isn’t entirely convinced by that number.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that AC Milan were one other team to show an interest in the talented young Colombian forward before they decided he was too expensive and decided to sign Alvaro Morata instead.

Duran could have been an exciting signing for Chelsea, who, in the end, didn’t manage to bring in a new striker despite links with a number of players and concrete efforts to land Victor Osimhen and Samu Omorodion.

Duran transfer: Chelsea and West Ham were main suitors

West Ham would also surely have done well to win the race for this impressive 20-year-old, who looks like he has a big future in the game, but Villa will be relieved to have held on to him.

Duran has started the season well, showing why there was so much interest in him, but it seems we perhaps don’t need to read too much into Monchi hyping him up by talking about as many as 40 clubs pursuing him.

“40 clubs is too much I think,” Romano said. “By the way, Chelsea and West Ham had him on their list but also AC Milan were interested in June, before signing Morata, then he was too expensive.

“But the two clubs really pushing for him were Chelsea and West Ham, that’s the reality.”

Duran will surely be one to keep an eye on again in January, or next summer if Villa manage to hold on to him in the middle of the season.