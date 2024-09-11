Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals another club that wanted Chelsea & West Ham transfer target

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has discussed the interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran over the summer, insisting Chelsea and West Ham United were his main suitors.

Villa chief Monchi has made headlines by claiming that they turned down as many as 40 offers for Duran in the last transfer window, and it seems Romano isn’t entirely convinced by that number.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that AC Milan were one other team to show an interest in the talented young Colombian forward before they decided he was too expensive and decided to sign Alvaro Morata instead.

Duran could have been an exciting signing for Chelsea, who, in the end, didn’t manage to bring in a new striker despite links with a number of players and concrete efforts to land Victor Osimhen and Samu Omorodion.

Jhon Duran in action for Aston Villa

Duran transfer: Chelsea and West Ham were main suitors

West Ham would also surely have done well to win the race for this impressive 20-year-old, who looks like he has a big future in the game, but Villa will be relieved to have held on to him.

Duran has started the season well, showing why there was so much interest in him, but it seems we perhaps don’t need to read too much into Monchi hyping him up by talking about as many as 40 clubs pursuing him.

“40 clubs is too much I think,” Romano said. “By the way, Chelsea and West Ham had him on their list but also AC Milan were interested in June, before signing Morata, then he was too expensive.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United transfer plan for next summer emerges with English stars leading wish list
Fabrizio Romano issues Liverpool transfer update about 23-year-old attacker
Lee Carsley delivers honest update on Ben White’s England future

“But the two clubs really pushing for him were Chelsea and West Ham, that’s the reality.”

Duran will surely be one to keep an eye on again in January, or next summer if Villa manage to hold on to him in the middle of the season.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Jhon Duran

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.