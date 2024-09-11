Emerson Palmieri has no interest in leaving West Ham according to Fabrizio Romano despite being linked with a move to Galatasaray.

The 30-year-old has started all three of West Ham’s Premier League games this season and appears to be a key part of Julen Lopetegui’s plans.

It’s not been the best start to the season for the Hammers who invested heavily in the summer, and they have just one win so far in the league.

Emerson not interested in leaving West Ham

Emerson, who arrived from Chelsea in 2022 has two years remaining on his current deal at the London Stadium and has made 85 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

The Italy international was part of the side that famously won the Conference League under David Moyes in 2023.

Recent reports had linked the left back with a move to Galatasaray, with the Turkish window still open until Friday, but Romano has now provided an update on the situation.

He took to X.com and said:

“Despite links with Turkish clubs, Emerson Palmieri has no interest in leaving West Ham. He’s staying at #WHUFC, very happy there.”

??? Despite links with Turkish clubs, Emerson Palmieri has no interest in leaving West Ham. He’s staying at #WHUFC, very happy there. pic.twitter.com/c7a3N1mrbK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2024

The news will go down well with West Ham fans as any departure would have left them short of options at left back with Aaron Cresswell the only other natural left back in the squad.

Despite coming in for criticism for his performance against Manchester City, Emerson has been a dependable performer for the Hammers since he arrived at the club.

West Ham invested heavily this summer in the likes of Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as they look to put a squad together capable of qualifying for European football having missed out last season after finishing ninth.

Following the international break West Ham are back in action on Saturday as they travel to Fulham in search of a return to winning ways.