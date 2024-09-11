Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is prepared to sign a new contract with the Premier League champions.

The 24-year-old is one of the best strikers in the world and Manchester City want to keep him at the club for as long as possible. According to HITC, the Norwegian international is ready to commit his long-term future to the club, but his representatives have informed Manchester City that he will not sign a new deal without a release clause.

His current contract already consists of a release clause which can be activated in 2025. Clubs will be able to secure his services for a fee of around £150 million. Haaland has now informed Manchester City that the new deal must include the release clause as well.

It will be interesting to see if the two parties can secure an agreement in the coming weeks. The 24-year-old has been exceptional since his move to Manchester City and he has already broken multiple records. The striker is yet to reach his peak and he could improve further with coaching and experience.

Man City must keep Erling Haaland

Manchester City must do everything in their power to keep him at the club for as long as possible. They will want to win major trophies every season and someone like Haaland could make a huge difference. He is undoubtedly one of the best finishers in world football and his ability to find the back of the net consistently makes an indispensable asset.

Clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with a move for the player in recent months and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to trigger his release clause next summer.

Both Spanish clubs could use a quality centre forward, and Haaland could sort out their attacking unit for the foreseeable future.