Former Manchester United midfielder ordered to prison over child maintenance dispute

Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson has been ordered to serve time in prison for failing to pay child maintenance.

The 36-year-old has been told he must serve 30 days in a jail in Porto Alegre, Brazil, unless he pays the £45,000 he owes in child support.

According to Brazilian news outlet GZH, as relayed The Sun, Anderson has been offered the option to serve his sentence in a “semi-open” regime, allowing him to work or study outside the jail during the day while returning to sleep in prison at night.

This option is designed to give him more flexibility while serving his time, but it hinges on his failure to clear the debt.

No stranger to controversies

This isn’t the first time Anderson has found himself embroiled in controversy. In addition to the current child maintenance dispute, the former midfielder has faced legal issues in the past. He was previously accused of laundering £4.7 million through cryptocurrencies.

During his playing career, Anderson also made headlines for off-field incidents, notably a car crash in Portugal in 2010. After losing control of his Audi R8, Anderson had to be pulled from the wreckage moments before the car caught fire. Although he escaped serious injury, the incident raised concerns about his discipline and lifestyle outside of football.

Anderson’s time at Manchester United

Anderson joined Manchester United in 2007 from FC Porto for around £20 million, arriving with high expectations due to his technical abilities and versatility in midfield.

He became a key part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s squad that secured four Premier League titles in 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2013.

Despite these successes, recurring injuries and fitness issues did not allow him to reach his true potential, limiting his appearances in later seasons.

Anderson moved on to Internacional in Brazil before retiring from professional football in 2020.