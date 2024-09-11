Despite some transfer rumours about Arsenal, it seems clear that Liverpool showed the strongest interest in signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The England international is an exciting young talent who’s impressed in the Premier League in the last few years, and it makes sense that Newcastle had a bit of a fight on their hands to keep hold of him in the transfer window just gone.

Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his column for the Daily Briefing, Romano played down the links with Arsenal, insisting that the Gunners never planned to spend big money on a new winger for this season.

It seems Gordon would almost certainly have been too expensive for Arsenal, with Romano also stating that Liverpool had some talks over a potential deal, but that they quickly decided that his asking price was too high.

Gordon transfer: Liverpool interest more concrete than Arsenal

It’s certainly possible that Arsenal admire Gordon, with the 23-year-old likely to be someone appreciated by a number of top clubs, but for the time being it seems there isn’t much to report on this story, judging by what Romano has said.

“Liverpool were the club in talks to sign Gordon in June. I don’t have any concrete info on Arsenal also because they never really planned to spend crazy money on a winger this summer. Liverpool wanted him in June but then he was too expensive,” Romano explained.

Newcastle did well to make their stance clear on this important player, and fans will be relieved they were able to scare clubs like Liverpool off from pursuing him.

Overall, it ended up being a positive summer for the Magpies on that front as they were also able to hold on to star names like Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.