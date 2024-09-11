Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has revealed what he doesn’t like about Chelsea transfer target Victor Osimhen.

The transfer saga surrounding Osimhen was one of the stories of the summer with Chelsea and Saudi side Al-Ahli both pushing hard to sign the Nigeria international.

It appeared the 25-year-old would make the switch to Saudi Arabia after Al-Ahli reached an agreement with Napoli but Osimhen didn’t sign off on the move, whilst Chelsea tried right up until the final hours of the window.

Mourinho reveals what he doesn’t like about Osimhen

It was reported that Chelsea made up to six or seven different offers on personal terms to Osimhen who made it clear he wasn’t prepared to drop his wage demands.

Former Blue John Obi Mikel, who was involved in trying to get Osimhen to come to Chelsea revealed a deal was very close, but there were some small details that didn’t get sorted.

Osimhen remained at Napoli, but ended up making a loan switch to Turkish giants Galatasaray and could make his debut this weekend.

Mourinho, who also made the move to Turkey earlier this summer has experience of coming up against Osimhen during his time as Roma manager and will be tasked once again with trying to stop the striker when Galatasaray take on Fenerbahce next month.

The former Chelsea boss admitted Osimhen is a brilliant player, but revealed there was one thing he didn’t like about the striker.

“I don’t have problems with Victor,” he told HT Spor.

“In fact, we have a very good relationship.

“But every time I play against him I speak with him because I don’t like the way he behaves, he dives too much. The last time we played, Roma against Napoli, we had this conversation.

“I told him, ‘Look, you are one of the two best African players – it’s you and [Mohamed] Salah. In the past Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, George Weah, you cannot behave like this.’

“He dives too much, that’s my problem with him. But after ten minutes, we are fine. We have a very good relationship.

“For the Turkish league it is fantastic and for Galatasaray it is fantastic.”

Osimhen’s loan has a break clause in January and his release clause is now reportedly €75m so it will be interesting to see if any clubs try to sign him in a few months