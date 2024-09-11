Leeds United player has been tipped to leave the club after one of his teammates impressed in an attacking role for his country.

BBC journalist Adam Pope was discussing Junior Firpo’s start as an attacker for the Dominican Republic on international duty on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet.

Firpo has seen his career turn around after failing to impress at Barcelona and in the Premier League.

The player has become a cult hero at Elland Road and Jonny Buchan, Simon Rix and Pope suggested that the club should let Patrick Bamford leave the club and start Firpo in attack.

Jonny Buchan said: “We’ve seen him finish, we’ve seen his attacking prowess, when he went on that spate of assists last season. In some ways he’s better suited to being up that end of the field.”

Simon Rix responded: “Amazing, yeah, so we can sell Bamford. He’s the back-up striker we all knew we needed.”

Pope added: “Just cancel his contract, he can go on a free if Firpo’s that good.”

Firpo provided an assist while playing in an attacking role for his country, which must have hugely impressed the fans and the manager.

The player is showing his versatility to play in a number of different positions and if the club suffers injuries in attacking positions, Firpo will be there to fill in.

Bamford on the other hand, has struggled to perform for the Whites and his injury issues have further affected his career at Elland Road.

It appears that the striker has no way back at the club and it is difficult to see him find his old form in the near future.