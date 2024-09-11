Leeds United player could leave the club in a surprising move this week.

Even though the transfer window is closed in England, the players can still leave to join Turkish clubs, where the transfer deadline day is on Friday, 13th September.

Turkish champions Galatasaray are looking to sign a new defender in the next two days and they have identified Leeds defender Maximilian Wöber as their target, according to Takvim.

Following the arrival of striker Victor Osimhen at the club, the Turkish club are looking for a new defender and they are genuinely considering a move for the Austrian international.

Galatasaray are in talks to sign the player on a loan deal, with an option to buy.

However, they do no have long left to complete the signing of the defender.

The player, who has three years remaining in his contract at Elland Road, spent last season on loan to Borussia Monchengladbach.

It remains to be seen if manager Daniel Farke will allow the defender to leave the club, without getting the opportunity to replace him.

The player has made just one appearance for the Whites and that came in the EFL Cup.

Wöber will not feature regularly for Leeds this season and will only be used by the manager on rare occasions.

Perhaps a move away from the club to Galatasaray would suit all the parties involved.