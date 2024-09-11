Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp held multiple meetings over coaching role this summer

The United States Soccer Federation made Jurgen Klopp their top target to fill the vacant manager’s role with the men’s national team and held multiple meetings with the former Liverpool boss over the summer.

The role became available following the sacking of Gregg Berhalter as the United States men’s national team underperformed at the 2024 Copa America, which was held on home soil. America were knocked out at the group stage and it became apparent that a change was needed.

The Independent reported in July that Klopp was the United States Soccer Federation’s top target and initial contact was made with the German coach.

The former Liverpool boss was seen as the perfect candidate to lead the United States into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which they will co-host alongside Canada and Mexico; however, the 57-year-old rejected the opportunity as he remains committed to taking a break from the sport.

GOAL are now reporting that multiple meetings were held between the USA and Klopp over the manager’s role as they were determined to land the legendary coach.

After failing to land their top target, the United States Soccer Federation announced this week that Mauricio Pochettino will be their new head coach, which is still a major coup for the nation.

What next for Jurgen Klopp?

It will be a while before Klopp is seen in another football dugout as the German coach wants to take a break from the sport and enjoy his life after many years as a manager at the top level.

The 57-year-old left Liverpool at the end of last season as he had no more energy to give the Premier League club after competing year after year since 2015. The German coach delivered every trophy possible to the Merseyside team and will go down as one of the Reds’ greatest-ever managers.

Klopp is a hero in the city of Liverpool and that feeling is similar in Dortmund and Mainz, where the legendary coach also did tremendous work.

It is uncertain if the 57-year-old ever returns to football management and if he does, the project he accepts will very likely be an exciting one.