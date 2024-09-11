Liverpool can sign Premier League winger for as little as £40m next summer

Liverpool had a disappointing summer transfer window but the Reds are already preparing for their potential future transfers.

The Merseyside club signed goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and attacker Federico Chiesa this summer.

The arrival of new manager Arne Slot created a buzz around the club but their underwhelming transfer window made the supporters pessimistic.

However, after three wins in their first three matches of the season, the mood around Anfield has changed.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool will need to pay around £40m to sign Brentford winger Bryan Mbuemo.

The Reds are interested in the 25-year-old winger, who is also attracting interest from Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Mbuemo has been impressive for Brentford and during the absence of Ivan Toney due to his betting ban, he carried the club forward and shouldered the responsibility to lead the attack.

In 25 Premier League matches last season, he was involved in 15 goals, showcasing his ability to score as well as create goals.

The player will enter the final 12 months of his contract at the club at the end of the 2024-25 season.

His failure to agree a new deal at the club will force Brentford to sell the winger in a cut-price deal.

Liverpool have a chance of signing Mbuemo next summer

Thomas Frank’s side have no intention to sell the player in the January transfer window.

With three goals in three appearances already this season, Mbuemo has started the season impressively.

Following the departure of Toney to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, the Cameroonian international has shown that he is the new attacking force of the team.

His versatility to play as a winger and a forward could be a huge asset for the team who will sign him in the future.

The Reds’ interest in the attacker could be genuine because of Mohamed Salah’s uncertain future at the club.