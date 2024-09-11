Aston Villa ace Lucas Digne has revealed what Unai Emery has done to help take his game to the next level.

Digne has had a brilliant start to the season and despite the arrival of Ian Maatsen this summer the Frenchman has started all three of Villa’s Premier League games this season.

The 31-year-old has also regained his place in the France squad for the first time in two years after a series of impressive performances last season and at the start of this one.

Digne reveals how Emery has taken his game to a new level

Digne arrived at Villa from Everton in the January window of 2022 and has made 96 appearances for the club, including 46 in all competitions last season as Aston Villa qualified for the Champions League.

The arrival of Maatsen appears to have pushed Digne’s game to a new level and many would have expected the Dutchman to be Emery’s first choice left back, but so far this season that hasn’t proven to be the case.

The former Everton man believes under Emery he’s made progress and revealed the Spaniard has taken his game to another level.

The arrival of the manager (Emery) took me to the next level,” he told L’Equipe.

“I have a great feeling with him. He has given me a lot of advice and has allowed me to evolve tactically, in terms of positioning.

“For example, he taught me how to better orientate my body in defensive phases. I turn towards my central defender, always, so that I am perfectly aligned, and when there is a ball behind my back, I don’t turn towards the touchline, but towards our own goal by making an arced circle in order to gain time.

“At the start, it wasn’t easy to adopt because we have different instincts but it came little by little and it is super efficient.”

Digne will be hoping his game continues to improve this season and he will want to show what he’s capable of in the Champions League as well as the Premier League.