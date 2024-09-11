Man City and Arsenal could land one of Europe’s best players in next two years

The situation of Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich is being monitored closely by several of Europe’s biggest clubs, which includes Premier League duo Man City and Arsenal.

The German international’s current contract at the Allianz Arena expires in 2026 and no agreement has yet to be reached over a new deal.

This has caught the attention of several clubs across Europe with Fichajes reporting that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Arsenal are all set to battle for Musiala’s signature over the next two years as Bayern would want to sell the player next summer if a new deal cannot be agreed.

Bayern’s objective is to tie the 21-year-old down long-term as they see the midfielder as the future of their club.

The German star has been incredible for the Bundesliga giants so far and being so young, the youngster will only get better having already made 166 appearances for the Bavarian outfit since his debut in 2020.

Musiala would be an incredible signing should any of the interested clubs land the midfield talent, especially if he becomes a free agent in 2026.

Bayern Munich are determined to keep hold of Jamal Musiala

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano explained his latest understanding of the Musiala situation, with Bayern Munich clearly set to make it a top priority to keep hold of the talented young Germany international.

“Another top German talent to watch remains Jamal Musiala, with Bayern speaking publicly about wanting him to sign a new contract and stay with the club for the long term,” the transfer expert said.

“For now, however, no decision has been made, it’s a negotiation. Nothing has changed for now, there have been no significant developments.

“Of course Bayern are confident, they want Musiala to stay and his contact is a really important topic for the board, they simply can’t fail on this mission. Negotiations are ongoing, but it’s too early to say how it will finish.”

It is critical that Bayern keep hold of Musiala as the 21-year-old is the future of the Bundesliga giants, who have always had the best German talent as part of their squad.

It would be a massive failure on the club’s part should the midfielder leave for England or Spain and they face a tough battle, as the Premier League and La Liga giants will make a great case as to why the youngster should continue his career with them.