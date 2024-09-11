English FA still dreaming of landing top Premier League manager

The September internationals have been and gone with England winning both of their UEFA Nations League matches under interim boss Lee Carsley but the FA dream of Man City’s Pep Guardiola leading them into future major tournaments.

The FA appointed Carsley on a temporary basis after Gareth Southgate left his role as England’s head coach following Euro 2024 this summer. The tournament in Germany was a success for the Three Lions as they reached the final despite several underwhelming performances.

The former England boss’ time in charge of his country went better than initially expected, reaching two European Championship finals and the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018.

The FA would like a homegrown coach in charge of the Three Lions and that is why many expect that they could give the role to Carsley permanently should results go their way over the coming months.

According to The Telegraph, the search for the next England boss is an active one as Newcastle’s Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard remain on the FA’s radar.

However, the governing body of English football still dreams of appointing Man City’s Pep Guardiola.

Could England land Man City’s Pep Guardiola?

Guardiola is out of contract with Man City in 2025 and there is no sign of the legendary coach penning a new deal at the Etihad Stadium, although that could change over the coming months.

Many suspect that the Spanish coach could leave the Premier League champions at the end of the current campaign having spent the last nine years in Manchester with international football being a possibility for his next role.

Should the Man City coach go down this route, the two leading options for the 53-year-old would be England or Brazil.

If Guardiola decides that this season is his last at City, the FA have a good chance of landing the legendary coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup.