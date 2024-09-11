Man United striker Rasmus Hojlund’s crucial fitness update after hamstring injury

Manchester United have been without striker Rasmus Hojlund since the preseason.

The Red Devils signed attacker Joshua Zirkzee in the summer and he has been leading the attack in the absence of Hojlund.

The Danish striker got injured in the preseason match against Arsenal, the same match in which defender Leny Yoro suffered an injury.

The striker was expected to return after the international break but the Red Devils are now looking to carefully manage his fitness.

According to ESPN, the Premier League giants are not in any rush to bring the striker back to the starting line up.

They want to carefully manage his fitness regime and avoid last season’s injury troubles.

The Red Devils have been unlucky with injuries in the last two seasons, with a number of crucial first team members missing action because of fitness issues.

The likes of Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Victor Lindelof and many other players have faced injury problems at the club in the recent past.

Erik ten Hag and his team have decided that they will use Hojlund sparingly in the next coming weeks, with the manager also having another option of Zirkzee now.

Hojlund showed promising signs at Man United last season

Hojlund scored ten Premier League goals in his debut season at the club last season in 30 appearances for the Red Devils.

He started the season slowly but gained momentum during the festive period and showed his ability to lead the attack and finish chances.

In six matches in the Champions League last season, the striker scored five goals.

The Red Devils have made the right decision to be extra cautious about Hojulnd’s fitness.

They cannot afford another injury setback at this stage of the season, considering Shaw and Malacia are already out and United have struggled in the left-back area.