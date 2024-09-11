Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea eyeing bargain move for 28-year-old Bundesliga star

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah has been linked with a move away from the club in the coming months.

The 28-year-old will be a free agent in 2025 and he does not wish to sign a new contract with the German club. He will move on as a free agent next summer and it remains to be seen whether the Bundesliga giants are prepared to sell him for a nominal price in January.

According to the Spanish publication SPORT, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on securing his signature. The 28-year-old has proven himself in the Bundesliga and he helped Bayer Leverkusen win the league title last season. There is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well, and he could be a key player for all three clubs.

Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea need Jonathan Tah

Manchester United need more quality and depth in the defensive unit. They could use an upgrade on Harry Maguire and the 28-year-old German international could prove to be the ideal acquisition. He’s available on a bargain and Manchester United must seize the opportunity and get the deal done.

Similarly, Liverpool need an alternative to Joel Matip, who has left the club upon the expiry of his contract earlier in the summer. Tah would be the ideal alternative and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can win the race for his signature.

Chelsea have looked defensively over the last 12 months and they need defensive reinforcements. Signing a quality central defender like Tah who is experienced and is a proven and performer at a high-level would be a wise decision.He will be available for a reasonable outlay and Chelsea would do well to secure his signature.

The 28-year-old will want to join a big club capable of pushing for trophies and the opportunity to play for Manchester United, Liverpool or Chelsea will be hard to turn down.