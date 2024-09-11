Key Man United man sets huge objective for Erik ten Hag

The new CEO of Man United Omar Berrada has admitted that the end goal for the Premier League club is to return to the top of European football under the new leadership structure at Old Trafford.

There has been a lot of change in Manchester in recent months which started with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS becoming part owners of the Red Devils alongside the Glazer family.

This was followed by the arrival of a new CEO in Berrada, a new Sporting Director in Dan Ashworth and a new Technical Director in Jason Wilcox. These men have been tasked with taking United back to the top of the sport and that is the objective admits Berrada.

“We want to restore the club to the top of European football,” the Man United CEO has said via Fabrizio Romano. “We have strengthened our men’s first team with five exciting players and put a new football leadership structure in place to provide greater support to our manager, Erik ten Hag.”

This is a huge task for the Manchester outfit and Ten Hag to achieve, especially when the Dutch coach might not be at Old Trafford long-term should current results continue.

Will Man United stick by Erik ten Hag long-term?

Although Berrada has backed Ten Hag with his words, the board at Man United showed their hand this summer when it comes to their feelings towards their current manager as they actively looked into hiring a new coach for the first team, however, they could not find a good fit.

This is the only reason Ten Hag is still in charge at Old Trafford and the Manchester club’s poor start to the current campaign has immediately put pressure on the Dutch coach.

It’s hard to see United sticking by the former Ajax boss long-term as he is unlikely to be the man to take them back to the top of European football. That may be the objective set for the English giants, but the likelihood is that it will be achieved under a different manager somewhere down the line.