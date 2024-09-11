Man United star told “it’s over” after continued inconsistent performances

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt is struggling with his performances for the Netherlands team.

The defender, who joined the Red Devils from Bayern Munich this summer, is being heavily criticised for his performances during the international break.

His mistake against Germany allowed them to score against the Dutch team and the defender was taken off at halftime by manager Ronald Koeman.

He was replaced by Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, who partnered Virgil Van Dijk for the rest of the match.

Not only did the Man United defender made a mistake against Germany but he was also disappointing in their last match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

His positioning allowed the Bosnia and Herzegovina attacker to stay onside and score against the Netherlands.

Former Netherlands stars Pierre van Hooijdonk and Rafael van der Vaart did not hold back while discussing the performance of the centre-back.

Van Hooijdonk said, as quoted by VI:

“This is terrible for De Ligt. It’s logical that it’s [his international career] over. We all think he’s a great player, but how often has this happened in the Dutch national team?

“It has to stop at some point, especially when you have competitors who are of a high level.”

The 25-year-old defender has struggled to make an impact for the national team and with his performances not getting better, it is a huge cause of concern for the Dutch manager, for his country as well as his club.

Matthijs de Ligt has had a poor start at Man United

The defender has been signed by Man United to solve their defensive issues but manager Erik ten Hag will not be too pleased with his performances for his country.

De Ligt started Man United’s 3-0 defeat against Liverpool earlier this month and the fans at Old Trafford will bo concerned about his start to life in the Premier League.

The club has shown faith in the defender and his leadership qualities at the back, which is so far missing for the Red Devils.

Lisandro Martinez is a certain starter for the Red Devils and if De Ligt’s poor form continues, he could be replaced in the starting line up by Leny Yoro once he gets completely fit.