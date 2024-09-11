Man United transfer plan for next summer emerges with English stars leading wish list

Manchester United were active in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad.

The arrivals of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte showed the club’s ambition to compete for silverware this season and how much the new co-owners INEOS are willing to back the manager.

Not only did the Red Devils welcomed players at the club but also managed to offload the names who were surplus to requirements at the club.

The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood, Donny van de Beek and others left for new adventures away from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have already started planning for the next summer transfer window.

According to Manchester Evening News, Man United have made a plan to sign a defender, midfielder and a winger next summer.

Crystal Palace’s midfielder Eze and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite have both been mentioned as the players Erik ten Hag’s team are interest in.

The Premier League giants made two bids for the Everton defender this summer but both were rejected by the Toffees (via Sky Sports).

Despite signing Yoro and De Ligt in the defensive position, the Red Devils still retain interest in the young English defender.

As for Eze, his release clause is reportedly worth £68million, with other Premier League clubs also showing interest in his services.

It is pretty clear how much the Red Devils need more additions in the three positions mentioned above.

Man United are working sensibly in the transfer market

The winger position, particularly the right wing position, is a cause of huge concern for Ten Hag.

Antony and Jadon Sancho both failed to make their mark and now the club have high hopes from Amad Diallo to make a positive impact.

They need another option for that position, just like they need a midfielder who can carry the ball forward and create chances in the attacking third. Eze is the ideal player who fits that profile.

United’s idea of investing in young, English talent is a change from their previous strategy of spending big on European players who failed to adapt to the conditions of the league.

The club’s transfer plan has a method now with the new hierarchy in place and they will get more decisions right than wrong, unlike the previous recruitment team.