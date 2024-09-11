Midfielder posts emotional farewell message on Instagram after agreeing to join Newcastle

Newcastle United have signed highly talented English midfielder Jayden Kouossu from West Bromwich Albion, according to The Secret Scout.

Kouossu, who had trials at Fulham and Chelsea, ultimately chose to join the Magpies in what is seen as a significant coup for the club.

The young midfielder confirmed his departure from West Brom on Instagram, posting an emotional farewell message after spending eight years with the Baggies.

In his message, Kouossu wrote:

“Never thought this day would come but I announce with a heavy heart after 8 years at the club that I have officially left @wba.”

“I would like to give a huge thank you to all the coaches and staff for pushing me to my limits year after year and all of the outstanding teammates throughout the years on the pitch.”

“But I believe this decision was necessary and the story must continue, thank you baggies.”

Yes U15 CM, was born in Milan, moved to England at a young age and was at West Brom. Good player, target position for Newcastle. Trialled at Newcastle, Fulham and Chelsea (last week) Now signed at Newcastle I’m told https://t.co/6wLptbmhaH pic.twitter.com/32oDIslN82 — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) September 10, 2024

Part of Newcastle’s youth-focused strategy

Kouossu’s arrival aligns with Newcastle’s broader strategy to invest in young talent following the Saudi PIF takeover.

Initially led by former sporting director Dan Ashworth and now overseen by Paul Mitchell, the club has been focused on building a sustainable future by bringing in promising players to strengthen their academy and first-team setup.