Exclusive: Club “confident” over Jamal Musiala deal with negotiations ongoing, says Fabrizio Romano

Bayern Munich are confident of keeping hold of Jamal Musiala and tying him down to a new contract, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained his latest understanding on the Musiala situation, with Bayern clearly set to make it a top priority to keep hold of the talented young Germany international.

Musiala has a contract at Bayern until 2026, but the Bundesliga giants will no doubt be desperate to avoid this situation still being unresolved by this time next year, or else they’ll face the serious risk of losing him for well below market value.

There have unsurprisingly been plenty of links with top clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere, but for now Romano doesn’t have any significant update on that, or on Musiala’s new deal at the Allianz Arena.

This could be something that will take some time to sort out, but Romano has been clear that this is something Bayern are optimistic about, but also something they can’t afford to get wrong.

Musiala transfer: Romano on Bayern star’s future

“Another top German talent to watch remains Jamal Musiala, with Bayern speaking publicly about wanting him to sign a new contract and stay with the club for the long term,” Romano said.

“For now, however, no decision has been made, it’s a negotiation. Nothing has changed for now, there have been no significant developments.

“Of course Bayern are confident, they want Musiala to stay and his contact is a really important topic for the board, they simply can’t fail on this mission. Negotiations are ongoing, but it’s too early to say how it will finish.”

Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world, so they’ll surely feel they can tempt Musiala into staying, though the 21-year-old is also good enough to have very tempting offers from elsewhere.