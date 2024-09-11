Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak was linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were keen on securing his services, but Newcastle held firm and they are unwilling to lose their star striker any time soon.

According to a report from TBR Football, Newcastle are now hoping to agree on a new deal with him, and they are ready to accept his request in order to get the deal done.

The 24-year-old striker has demanded a release clause to be included in his contract so that he can leave the club if the opportunity arises. Newcastle recently agreed to a similar demand for Bruno Guimaraes and they are aware of the fact that they will have to accept the demand for Isak as well.

Alexander Isak has been phenomenal for Newcastle

The Swedish international has been exceptional for Newcastle since joining the club and they must hold onto him for as long as possible. He scored 25 goals in all competitions last season and he has carried the Newcastle attack all by himself. The Magpies will be hoping to get back into the UEFA Champions League and push for domestic trophies. They will need players of his quality at the club.

It is fair to assume that the release clause will be a significant one and it remains to be seen whether clubs willing to sign the Swedish international forward are willing to break the bank for him.

The striker is entering his peak years and he could improve further with coaching and experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class forward and he will look to help Newcastle win trophies in the coming seasons.